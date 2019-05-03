FRANKLIN — The 15th Annual Choose Franklin Community Day will be held Saturday, May 11, rain or shine. This year’s event, sponsored by ClearChoice MD, Franklin Savings Bank, Hannaford, Watts Water Technologies and Service Credit Union, along with media sponsor Mix 94.1 FM, will take place at Odell Park, on Memorial Street downtown.
The day will start with the Pemi Youth Center’s Hero Hustle, a 5K fun run and walk on River Street Extension, beginning at 8 a.m. Community Day activities will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade followed by vendor booths, games, and food concessions open for the day. There will be a karate demonstration by White Tiger Karate at noon on the softball field. In addition, there will be a climbing wall and bungee jumping, archery tag, knocker ball, bounce house activities, face painting, clowns giving away balloons and children’s games from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
This year’s theme is "Everyone if VITAL for Revitalization." The parade will step off at Franklin High School at 10 a.m. and proceed easterly on Central Street to Smith Street where it will turn and continue to Odell Park.
The fair continues from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include games, craft booths and food vendors. Area service organizations and businesses will participate with raffles and giveaways. There is no admission fee. An all-day wrist band can be purchased for $10 for unlimited use of games.
At 7:30 p.m., Franklin Opera House will present 'Mary Poppins.'
For more information on Choose Franklin Community Day, visit www.sau18.org.
