LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction is accepting applications for 2021 until Wednesday, Dec. 15. Details and an online application are available on the Children’s Auction website at www.childrensauction.com.
Local nonprofit organizations that provide support to children and their families are encouraged to apply for GLRCA funding if they meet the following qualifications:
● Tax-exempt status under Section 501(c) 3 of the Internal Revenue Code and/or public agency status;
● A primary base of operations in the Greater Lakes Region;
● A proven history of providing value to the children of our local communities.
For more information on how to apply, the kinds of organizations that we fund and how you can help, visit childrensauction.com.
