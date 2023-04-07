Children's Auction grants

The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction recently distributed $525,000 in grants to 60 area nonprofit organizations with funds raised during the 2022 event. The next round of grant applications are due by Sunday, Oct. 15. For more information about the GLRCA application and funding process, visit childrensauction.com/applyforfunding. (Courtesy photo/Jaron Jenkins)

LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction recently distributed $525,000 in grants to 60 area nonprofit organizations at a luncheon event at the Huot Career and Technical Center that also included a workshop on digital marketing.

Nonprofit leaders gathered their checks and enjoyed lunch prepared by Huot students.

