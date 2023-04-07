The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction recently distributed $525,000 in grants to 60 area nonprofit organizations with funds raised during the 2022 event. The next round of grant applications are due by Sunday, Oct. 15. For more information about the GLRCA application and funding process, visit childrensauction.com/applyforfunding. (Courtesy photo/Jaron Jenkins)
LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction recently distributed $525,000 in grants to 60 area nonprofit organizations at a luncheon event at the Huot Career and Technical Center that also included a workshop on digital marketing.
Nonprofit leaders gathered their checks and enjoyed lunch prepared by Huot students.
Corina Locke, creative director of SnapRoot Creative Digital Marketing, offered the talk on how nonprofits can use an online software graphics program to enhance postings on social platforms like Facebook.
“We were glad to see everyone enjoying their meal and feeling grateful not only for their grant, but for the chance to network with other nonprofit leaders and to learn from Corina,” said Jaimie Sousa, chair of the auction board.
Grants will be used by the local nonprofit organizations to fund programs that support local children and families in need. These programs address needs that are vital to the well-being of children in our communities, including food and housing insecurity and related emergency assistance; after-school programs, recreation, education and the arts; childcare and related family resources; and healthcare, including victim outreach and support and preventative health and wellness training.
Sousa is pleased with the 2022 auction results. “In 2020 and 2021, while still impressive, our fundraising was impacted by the financial pressures of the pandemic. I am beyond thrilled to see the auction emerging stronger than ever with a new fundraising record set in 2022,” she said.
The next round of grant applications will be due by Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.