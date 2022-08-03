WOLFEBORO — Presented in partnership with Wolfeboro Public Library, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will host Children’s Story Hour for ages 2 to 6, on Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. After stories are read by Jeanne Snowdon, the library’s children librarian, kids will engage in a craft activity.
Admission to Children’s Story Hour is free for children and one accompanying adult, and pre-registration is not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.