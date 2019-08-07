LACONIA — The Children's Literacy Foundation will offer storytelling and a free book giveaway at Laconia Public Library on Monday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m.
The storytelling event is for both children and adults, and each child attending will get to choose two new books to take home and keep.
The foundation comes to Laconia through a Summer Readers' Grant that was awarded to the Laconia Public Library and Got Literacy! Laconia.
