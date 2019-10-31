WATERBURY CENTER, Vt. — The Children’s Literacy Foundation seeks applications for its community building grant for winter and spring 2019-2020. The grant application is open to organizations, including elementary school classrooms, after-school programs, clubs, libraries, and nonprofits, that serve low-income, at-risk, and rural kids in Vermont and New Hampshire. The grant is intended to help build connections between children and other members of their communities through reading and writing. Applications may be found by visiting www.clifonline.org. Applications are due Nov. 15.
Applicants may choose to apply for the grant to start a Reading Buddies with Seniors program, or launch a “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” initiative. Visit 1000booksbeforekindergarten.org for more information about that program. Potential partners focusing on writing can chose from the My Community Story initiative offered by the Young Writers Project, or a songwriting workshop with CLiF Presenter Jon Gailmor. Applications for other programming that supports local initiatives or fills a need is also encouraged.
Applicants awarded grants to launch either Reading Buddies with Seniors or 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten programs will receive an onsite children’s library valued at $500 for their classroom, club, or organization, a training session with one of CLiF’s professional authors, illustrators or storytellers, and a book giveaway for all program participants.
Applicants awarded grants to launch My Community Story digital platform will receive access to their own digital website for students to privately share their writing, a $250 value, prompts and resources for storytelling, research, digital media and editing, a writing workshop with one of CLiF’s professional authors, and funding up to $150 for a community celebration. Songwriting workshop include a day-long session with Gailmor and funding for a performance led by Gailmor.
CLiF Program Director Meredith Scott said, “As this grant develops, we continue to add new and different options that encourage our partners rethink their students’ relationships with their community and reading and writing. We hope this grant allows partners some flexibility to implement an exciting new opportunity.”
Questions about the grant can be directed to Meredith Scott at meredith@clifonline.org. For more information about the Children’s Literacy Foundation, visit www.clifonline.org.
