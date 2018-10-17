LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction will hold information sessions for organizations interested in applying for funds from this year’s auction. The hour-long sessions will be held at Leavitt Park at 338 Elm St. on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 8 a.m.
Organizations that are tax-exempt 501(c)3 or public agencies, have a primary base of operations in the Greater Lakes Region and a proven history of providing value to the children of the local community are invited to apply.
Each organization’s funding request will be considered in four different categories, A, B, C, and D, based on need. Applications for needs that fit Category A and urgent items classification will be accepted until Nov. 9. Applications for all other categories will be accepted until Dec. 14.
The application has changed from 2016, so even organizations that have applied before may want to attend an information session. Applications will be available at the sessions, as well as on the Children’s Auction website at www.childrensauction.com.
The auction will broadcast live from the Belknap Mall in Laconia on Dec. 4-8 on 104.9 the Hawk, 101.5 WEEI, Atlantic Broadband Channel 12 and Lakes Region Public Access Channel 25, as well as online at www.ChildrensAuction.com.
