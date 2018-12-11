LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction raised $580,584 this year, and considers it their responsibility to distribute funding in a way that will benefit the community with maximum impact.
The auction invites organizations that are tax-exempt under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code or have public agency status, have a primary base of operations in the Greater Lakes Region, and a proven history of providing value to the children of the local community to apply for funding.
Each organization’s funding request will be considered in four categories. Category A funds organizations that provide basic needs to area children, such as the Santa Fund and Got Lunch! programs. Category B funds organizations that work to eliminate or mitigate the need for basic and extended services for children, such as Lakes Region Child Care Services, Lakes Region Community Services, and the Greater Lakes Region Child Advocacy Center. Category C funds capital initiatives that improves the lives of children or enhance the ability of agencies to deliver their services. Finally, Category D funds organizations that have an educational or recreational aspect to provide a service to children in the Lakes Region which the child may not be able to afford otherwise, such as the Circle Program and Boys and Girls Clubs.
The application deadline for needs that fit the Category A has already past. Applications for all other categories will be accepted until Saturday, Dec. 15. To apply, visit www.childrensauction.com.
