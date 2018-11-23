MANCHESTER — Child and Family Services, the oldest children’s charitable/family service organization in New Hampshire, has changed its name to Waypoint, a term meaning an intermediate point or place at which a course of action or path is changed.
Borja Alvarez de Toledo, president and chief executive officer of the agency, said, “Our agency has evolved over the years as we have responded to the needs of each new generation. Our new name and look better reflect who we are today: a state-of-the-art, nonprofit human service agency that provides a lifeline across the lifespan. ... Our name was no longer reflective of everyone we serve. Our new name does not try to specify every population, but rather, reflects the part we play in individual lives and the life of our community.
“Another key reason for our name change is that our previous name sounded very much like a government agency, which caused a lot of confusion," de Toledo said. "We spent more time explaining who we were not, rather than who we are. While we work in partnership with the state, our roles are very different. People need to know who they should call to report child maltreatment; that would be the state. And they should have a clear pathway to accessing the many free and voluntary services offered by Waypoint to help families succeed.”
The agency is accredited by the Council on Accreditation for meeting the highest standards of practice in the field of human services. Waypoint is the only agency of its kind in New Hampshire to be COA-accredited.
The agency also has launched a new website.
Bill Conrad, chair of Waypoint’s board of trustees commented, “It took some painful soul-searching, great debate and consideration, and a lot of hard work by a large number of people who are committed to taking this organization into the future.”
With 14 offices across New Hampshire, Waypoint offers 28 programs and services that include child abuse prevention, family empowerment and support, services for children with developmental or chronic health concerns, mental health counseling, home care for seniors and people with disabilities, foster care, adoption, prenatal and pregnancy counseling, a homeless youth continuum, family preservation, human trafficking response, services for adjudicated youth, and a summer camp for youths.
