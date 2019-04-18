PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Area Chess Club congratulates the participants of the 18th annual scholastic chess tournament.
The community is invited to Pease Public Library on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. to hone chess skills this summer and throughout the year. There are no fees, and free instruction is available if needed.
For further information, contact George Maloof at 603-254-0403 or maloof@plymouth.edu.
