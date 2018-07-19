MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee has been streaming a live loon webcam of a pair of loons on nest since the first egg was laid on June 24. The expected hatch date of the first chick is between July 20-22 and the second egg should hatch about 24-36 hours later. On average, a pair of loons will incubate their eggs for 28 days; however, some loon eggs have hatched after only 25 days of incubation, so viewers should tune in now! LPC’s first loon cam was a big hit with viewers from all over the world.
Visit www.loon.org to see the live loon cam. Viewers can also read blog posts, Facebook posts, or YouTube channel comments to learn about this nesting pair of loons. All of these can be accessed through LPC’s website at www.loon.org.
