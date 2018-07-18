TILTON — The kids in One Light Theatre’s Performing Arts Camp will present a performance of E.B. White’s beloved story "Charlotte’s Web" this weekend at Hamilton Hall on the campus of Tilton School. All of White's beloved characters will be there: Zuckerman's famous pig, Wilbur; the resourceful Templeton; empathetic Fern; and, of course, the miraculous Charlotte, who leads the charge as this barnyard bunch spins a magical web of friendship, teamwork, and compassion.
One Light Theatre’s Performing Arts Camp brings together a group of young actors between the ages of six and 14, who meet each other on a Monday morning and by Friday evening have put together a full-scale production. This summer, One Light has partnered with Tilton School’s brand new Summer Institute in order to make their children’s productions better than ever.
"Charlotte’s Web" director Courtney Foschi said, “The special thing about introducing children to theatre is that, like theatre, children are made of magic. No one has told them yet to color inside the lines, to stop playing make-believe, to give up their imaginations, or that they’re not special. And as a director, I get to say, ‘You are special! The magic you create is amazing! Don’t ever lose it!’”
"Charlotte’s Web" will be performed Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m. on the lawn outside Hamilton Hall at Tilton School. Tickets are available at www.onelighttheatre.org, by calling 603-848-7979, or at the door.
