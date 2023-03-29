MEREDITH — Charlie has been an active and enthusiastic member of the class of 2023. Charlie participates in almost every fundraiser the class holds. He participates in every spirit week with enthusiasm and dedication, leads the class and school in chants and cheers, and knocks it out of the park at lip sync. Charlie helped organize homecoming and created beautiful tickets for Lip Sync this year.
He is a strong and positive class participant and presence in the classroom. Charlie goes above and beyond in regards to expectations for both formative and summative assessments. Charlie is an enthusiastic and hard worker who is willing to try new things and work outside of his comfort zone. He is a leader in the classroom and helps create a positive environment for all.
Charlie is the only baritone saxophone player in Band and Jazz Band. He is a phenomenal musician and also the drum major for marching band. Charlie is also a talented artist who shares his passion and enthusiasm with an unrivaled energy and spirit.
It is easy to spot Charlie in the hallway as he is the student who is always smiling and working toward improving his environment with his kindhearted, respectful, and supportive nature. Charlie's school spirit is contagious.
The February Laker of the Month sponsor is Hermit Woods of Meredith.
