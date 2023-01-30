MOULTONBOROUGH — Charles F. Smith, MPA, Town Administrator of Moultonborough, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Smith is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.
To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
Smith is qualified by having over seven years of professional local government executive experience. Prior to his appointment in 2021 as town administrator of Moultonborough, he served as the town administrator of Sanbornton, and town manager in Ashland.
Highlights of Smith’s ICMA membership include being on ICMA’s Annual Conference Planning Committee.
Charles F. Smith has also made significant contributions to other organizations, including membership since 2015 with the Municipal Management Association of New Hampshire and volunteering for his local community and nonprofit organizations.
For more information regarding the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program, contact Jenese Jackson at ICMA, 777 North Capitol Street, N.E., #500, Washington, D.C. 20002-4201; jjackson@icma.org; 202-962-3556.
