MOULTONBOROUGH — Charles F. Smith, MPA, Town Administrator of Moultonborough, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Smith is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.

