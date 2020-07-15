GILFORD — The Harmon Family and their friends will host the 6th Annual Jenni’s Ride Around the Lakes charity motorcycle ride fundraiser to benefit the Jenni Ann Harmon memorial scholarship fund on Saturday, Aug. 1. Established 14 years ago after Jenni’s passing, the Harmon family has helped graduating seniors in the Lakes Region entering the nursing, pre-med, medical service or fire prevention fields.
A 2006 graduate of Gilford High School, Jenni passed away in an automobile accident in December of that year on her way to an EMT class in Gilmanton. “Jenni loved motorcycles from the start. She loved to ride and she really enjoyed summers in the Lakes Region. Each year, close to her birthday (July 31), Jenni would have a great party inviting friends and family to celebrate,” said Jane Harmon, Jenni’s mom.
The socially-distanced ride will start at the Gilford Cinema parking lot. Ride registration is $15 and includes three raffle tickets. Tickets are available by visiting facebook.com/events/720377062051175. Raffle ticket purchases and donations may be made through the site. No barbecue will be held this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Jenni Ann Harmon Memorial Scholarship is distributed through the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation. To make a tax deductible donation toward the scholarship, visit lrscholarship.org, or mail a check to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, Attn: Jenni’s Ride, P.O. Box 7312, Gilford NH 03247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.