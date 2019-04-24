MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 25th annual Community Yard Sale on Saturday, May 18, and to be listed on the map as an official site, the registration form and participation fee must be returned to the chamber by May 13.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chamber President John Moulton said the purpose of the yard sale, organized several years ago, is to create a community-spirited event that provides a service to both residents and businesses, and at the same time provides visitors to the community with an opportunity to shop for treasures at the various sales.
All those who register will receive an official sign for their property as well as a listing in the map/flyer produced by the chamber. Flyers directing people to the individual sales will be available at the Chamber of Commerce Information Center on the day of the event.
All residents, businesses, and organizations in the chamber’s trade area, who would like to participate, should call the chamber at 603-279-6121 or email info@meredithareachamber.com to request a registration form.
The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce is organized to promote the businesses and organizations in the Winnipesaukee, Squam, and Newfound regions of Central New Hampshire.
