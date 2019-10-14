LACONIA — The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival, put on by the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, is growing thanks to community support. The two-day festival will take place Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.
“We are continually grateful for the engagement of our business community and residents. Watching the collaboration of so many people working together to create ideas and make them happen is simply amazing,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber. “As a two-person staffed organization, the chamber manages the special event licensing and all the logistics that create New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival. The experiences, activities, performances, exhibits, food and craft vendors are the result of businesses, volunteers, civic organizations including the pumpkins that are carved by the community and festival attendees. It's a spectacular effort carved out and enjoyed by all.”
The festival will open Friday, Oct. 18, 4-8 p.m., and continue Saturday, Oct. 19, noon-8 p.m. It’s a unique street festival experience celebrating artistry and autumn, with no entry fee.
Harvest season is now here and festival organizers are focused on gathering pumpkins. The chamber invites the community to help reach the goal for the tower to be full by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.
Bank of New Hampshire will display area school pumpkins. School administrators are encouraged to engage students by carving pumpkins and the bank will provide the A-frames and school signs. Interested schools should contact the Lakes Region Chamber at 603-524-5531.
The 34-foot tower of jack-o-lanterns in Veterans Square holds up to 1,000 pumpkins. Reserve space on the tower by visiting www.NHPumpkinFestival.com.
For anyone who buys a pumpkin at Moulton Farm in Meredith the week of the festival, the farm will donate a pumpkin for the event. Donated pumpkins will be delivered to tower the morning of Friday, Oct. 18. Vista Foods is also offering discounts on pumpkins for the festival.
The Official Pumpkin Carving Station sponsored by ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care will be open for groups to carve pumpkins on Friday, Oct. 18. Call the chamber to schedule a time slot.
On Friday, Oct. 18, the festival, sponsored by Laconia Refrigeration, Great Goblin Sponsor, will feature carnival rides. The Beer Garden sponsored by 405 Pub & Grill will feature Shipyard Brewery. The Hawk 104.9fm will be broadcasting live, leading a Zombie Walk starting at 6:30 p.m. Climb the Pumpkin Eye View sponsored by Laconia Eye & Laser, offering a photo opportunity of the tower in a new location in Veterans Square. There will be live music and fire dancers. The Belknap Mill will offer movie night featuring 'Beetlejuice.' Local businesses including Hector’s Fine Food & Spirits and Brickfront Restaurant will welcome festival goers.
Saturday, Oct. 19, the festival will begin with The Runaway Pumpkin 10k and 5k Run and Walk at 9 a.m. at Opechee Park. PumpCANALy returns to Canal St. There will be children’s tractor pulls run by Visiting Angels. Pumpkin bowling will be presented by Prescott Farm. Granite State Draft Horse & Pony Association will offer horse-drawn wagon rides. Hector’s Fine Food & Spirits will feature Gunstock Mountain Resort’s Outdoor Adventure Expo with Segway demos, a snow gun, touch-a-Snowcat, tree tent display, archery with the Boy Scouts, Highland Mountain Park’s demo bike pump track, HK Powersports, WOW Trail, the State Farm Mike Testa corn hole challenge, and New Hampshire’s Forever Locked Moose display. Activities at the Belknap Mill will include a great pumpkin cook-off and Riverside Duck Derby. Laconia Harley-Davidson will provide live music from noon to 8 p.m. at the Hideout Stage.
To get involved or support the festival, call 603-524-5531, or visit NHPumpkinFestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.