GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a week-long Challenger British Soccer Camp. The camp will be held July 15-19 at Gilford Village Field. The camp offers a three-hour program for children ages six to 14, and a 90 minute program for children ages three to five. Participants may register by picking up a form from the parks and recreation office or by visiting www.challengersports.com. The cost of the camp is $132 for ages six to 12, and $97 for ages three to five.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
