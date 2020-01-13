As winter bears down on northern New England, roads become slick and icy, and driving conditions become more dangerous. While seasoned drivers are prepared for New Hampshire’s winter roads, the colder months can be especially dangerous for inexperienced teen drivers. The Injury Prevention Center at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) is urging new and experienced drivers alike to keep their eyes on the road, especially as road conditions deteriorate over the course of the winter. (Courtesy photo)