TEMPLE — March is New Hampshire Maple Month and to kick off the annual production season, Gov. Chris Sununu will perform the ceremonial maple tree tapping on Friday, March 12, at Connolly Brothers Dairy Farm, 140 Webster Highway. Additionally, Gov. Sununu will recognize the 75th Anniversary of NH County Conservation Districts by signing a proclamation honoring 2021 as the Year of Conservation.
Connolly Brothers Dairy Farm has used numerous conservation practices throughout the farm’s history. The ceremony will get underway at 9 a.m. with Gov. Sununu, NH Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper, Conservation District staff and supervisors, and representatives of the maple and conservation sectors. Attendees will be asked to wear masks.
During Maple Month, NH will celebrate the annual short, but sweet, production season with activities coordinated by the NH Maple Producers Association. Many NH sugarhouses will be open for visitors, following COVID-19 protocols such as face masks, social distancing and even appointment visiting. It’s best to contact the sugarhouse directly to learn their requirements before making the trip. A list of participating sugarhouses is available by visiting nhmapleproducers.com. Even though the production season is a few weeks long, maple products are available throughout the year.
The ten NH County Conservation Districts, which assist the public with the health and conservation of the state’s natural resources focusing on soil and water quality, are celebrating their 75th anniversary in 2021. Year-long events are planned including the governor’s proclamation, a conservation podcast series, Conservation Legacy Award presentations, and Flashback Friday features in newsletters and on social media.
For more information about county conservation districts, visit nhacd.net/servicesnumbered.
For more information about the NH Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food, visit agriculture.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.