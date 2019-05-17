LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice was invited by Gilda’s Club to talk with kids about cancer. On May 21 at 6:30 p.m., Schelley Rondeau, RN, Central’s pediatric program coordinator, will present Frankly Speaking About Cancer: What Do I Tell the Kids?
Frankly Speaking is a free, educational workshop for people who want to learn about supporting children and teens through a family member’s cancer diagnosis and treatment. Many parents try to protect children by not sharing information, but in the dark, children of all ages can feel the impact of an illness on a family.
The workshop will be held at Taylor Community in the Woodside Building and is free and open to the public. To RSVP, call 603-387-6775, or email info@gildasclubnh.org.
For more information about Central VNA, visit www.centralvna.org or call 800-244-8549.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.