LACONIA — Adding to its calendar of free blood pressure clinics open to the public, Central VNA will offer another location. Visit their home office, 780 N. Main St., on Friday, May 10 to have blood pressure checked by a registered nurse.
High blood pressure is called “the silent killer” as there are no symptoms, and many people do not know their blood pressure is dangerously high.
May 6-12 is National Nurses Week. Help celebrate by stopping in on Friday, any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
A full calendar of clinics is available by visiting www.centralvna.org/calendar.
For more information about Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, visit www.centralvna.org or call 800-244-8549.
