LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice is preparing for their annual Tree of Memories event, a celebration of life and remembrance. The event will be held in four locations on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m., the lobby of the Medical Arts Building at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, the Wakefield Town Hall, Moulton Farm in Meredith and the Alton Senior Center located on Pearson Road, a new location this year.
Several years ago, Shirley Richardson and her late husband, Bob, took part in a ceremony of remembrance while visiting Cape Cod during the Christmas season. The event was organized by the local hospice organization, and included placing an inscribed seashell on an evergreen tree. Richardson brought the idea to the local hospice organization in Wolfeboro, and in 1995, the first Tree of Memories was established. A dove was selected as a symbol of serenity, peace and tranquility. Twenty-three years later, that same ceremony continues with the lighting of a tree, music, observances of remembrance, the reading of names and the placing of inscribed, porcelain doves honoring loved ones on the lit tree.
Hundreds of doves are placed on trees each year, and remain there throughout the month of December. Proceeds from the sale of doves are used to improve the quality of life for people living in the Lakes Region communities served by Central VNA. To purchase a dove in the name of a loved one or friend, contact Leslie Ari at 800-244-8549. The deadline to purchase a dove is Dec. 3.
Members of this year’s Hospice Advisory Committee headed by Shirley Richardson are Mary Ann Pollini, Ginny Schweitzer, Barbara Lobdell, Mo Marsh, Pamela Martin, Deb Denby, Sue Nentwig, Leslie Ari, Lisa Dupuis, Gina Finocchiaro and Jenn Legassie.
Dove purchases are not required to participate, everyone is welcome to attend the remembrance celebration at any of the four locations.
