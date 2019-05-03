LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice invites the community to the Annual Interfaith Service of Remembrance on Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m. The service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 115 S. Main St. in Wolfeboro. This annual service welcomes anyone grieving a loss to join friends, families, and neighbors of all ages to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones.
The Tides of Harmony choral group, a team of Central VNA & Hospice volunteers who sing individually and in small groups with clients and families throughout the year, will perform at the service. Along with the music, readings and remarks will be offered by hospice volunteers, staff and local community members.
The service is open to all. It will run for about an hour, and will be followed by a reception with light refreshments. For more information, contact Dan Kusch, bereavement and spiritual care coordinator, at 603-524-8444 or dan@centralvna.org.
