Laconia — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice is proud to announce that they have partnered with the Laconia Rotary Club to help bring better health and more health education to residents of the lakes region.
Thanks to a generous grant from Rotary, Central is able to offer blood pressure clinics right here in Laconia for the first time in a long time. These clinics are free and open to the public. Look for the sandwich board sign outside of the Laconia Library on October 2nd from 1 to 3 pm, Lakes Region Community Services on October 11 from 9-11 am and Laconia Congregational Church on October 15 from 9:45 to 12:15 PM. You can have your blood pressure taken, receive information, learn the names of local doctors currently accepting patients, listen to a little health counseling, and even take home some Central VNA swag to remind you who to call when home healthcare is needed. Visit www.LaconiaRotary.org for more information about the club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.