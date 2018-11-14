LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice will offer "Grief in the Holidays" support groups in Laconia and Wolfeboro, open to all adults in the community. For those who have suffered the death of loved ones, this time of year can be full of powerful memories, feelings, and challenges, while navigating holidays, gatherings, and traditions with family or friends.
Groups will meet in Wolfeboro at the First Congregational Church, 115 S. Main St., on Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Groups will meet in Laconia at the Central VNA & Hospice office, 780 N. Main St., Thursday, Nov. 15, from 3:30-5 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 13.
The groups are not religious, and offered at no cost. For more information, contact Dan Kusch, bereavement and spiritual care coordinator, at 603-524-8444 or dan@centralvna.org.
