LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice is offering, in addition to its adult bereavement support groups in Wolfeboro and Laconia, “Expressive Arts Studio” workshops for people of all ages, with guidance from local potters, authors, painters, musicians, metalworkers, anglers, woodworkers, and farmers. At each session, participants have an opportunity to explore one or several activities to remember and celebrate loved ones.
Workshops in Laconia will begin on Thursday, June 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., and continue on Thursday, July 26. You are welcome to come to one or both and to come with family or friends, or on your own. All materials are provided. Youths under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Along with the expressive arts workshops, Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice is offering “Living with Grief” support groups which are open to adults who are grieving the loss of loved ones. Each group meets for one and a half hours over seven consecutive weeks. One group is meeting in Wolfeboro on Tuesday afternoons from 2 to 3 p.m. through July 31. The other group is meeting in Laconia on Thursday afternoons from 4 to 5:30 p.m., through Aug. 9.
The groups offer adults the opportunity to learn about the grief process, to discuss ways of coping with loss, and to gain the support of others in a safe and caring environment.
For more information or to register for any of these programs, contact Dan Kusch, bereavement care coordinator, at 1-800-244-8549 or dkusch@centralvna.org.
