LACONIA — Addressing an overflow crowd on the evening of Sept. 25, Emily Clement entertained and inspired attendees with her stories of life lessons and wisdom.
During the annual meeting program, Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice staff recognized individuals who have gone above and beyond over the past year.
Named after one of the agency’s founders Alida Millham, the Millham Leadership Award was given to Dr. Vercin Ephrem, president of medical staff at LRGHealthcare, for his continued leadership in providing high quality healthcare to the Lakes Region.
The Shirley Bentley Outstanding Clinician Award is given each year to clinicians that embody the values of longtime friend Shirley Bentley. This year, Sarah Magee earned this recognition.
The Leavitt Knight Volunteer of the Year Award, named after agency founders Charlotte Leavitt and Doreen Knight, was given to volunteer and retiring board president Gina Finocchiaro.
The annual meeting also included the election of new trustees on the board, Kristin Snow and Robin Michaud. Officers elected were President Kristin Gardiner, Vice President David Huot, Treasurer Susan Houghton and Secretary Mark Edelstein.
For more information about Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, visit www.centralvna.org or call 800-244-8549.
