MEREDITH — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice presented three awards at its recent annual meeting at Church Landing.
The Shirley Bentley Outstanding Clinician went to Maria Babineau, MSW, in recognition of her dedication and fortitude in locating resources that ease burdens for patients and families. The Leavitt/Knight Volunteer Award honored Claire Boardman for her unparalled 24 years of service. The Alida Millham Leadership Award was conferred upon the Partnership for Public Health for their exceptional vision, service and commitment to improving public health of all kinds in our Lakes Region communities. Award founders Alida Millham and Charlotte Leavitt were on hand, as was Gerald Knight, representing his late wife, Doreen Knight.
