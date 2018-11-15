LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice has been recognized by HomeCare Elite as one of the best providers of home health in the country. Said Lisa Dupuis, Central’s CEO, "Only 25% of agencies make this list, and Central VNA is proud to be among the nation’s leaders in the delivery of home healthcare. In the lakes region as well, we are uniquely honored in Laconia, Meredith and Wolfeboro."
The 2018 HomeCare Elite recognition is the compilation of the most successful home care providers in the U.S. Now in its 13th year, this market-leading review creates the list based on performance measures including quality of care, quality improvement, patient experience, best practices implementation and financial management. HomeCare Elite uses publicly available data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to rank the agencies.
Said Dupuis, "We knew we delivered excellent care to all our patients – they tell us so every day. It’s great to be recognized for doing what we love."
