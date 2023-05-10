Art classes

A full lineup of craft and art classes will start Saturday, May 20, at the Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery. Information and registration for all classes is now available on the gallery website at centersandwich.nhcrafts.org.(Courtesy photo)

CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery will open for the season on Saturday, May 20, and the gallery, which is a founding member of the League of NH Craftsmen, will once again be offering a full lineup of craft and art classes this summer.

Adults can choose from a variety of classes, many of which are also open to teens and kids accompanied by adults. There is also one dedicated family class. Information and registration for all classes is now available on the gallery website at centersandwich.nhcrafts.org.

