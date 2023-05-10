A full lineup of craft and art classes will start Saturday, May 20, at the Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery. Information and registration for all classes is now available on the gallery website at centersandwich.nhcrafts.org.(Courtesy photo)
CENTER SANDWICH — The Center Sandwich Fine Craft Gallery will open for the season on Saturday, May 20, and the gallery, which is a founding member of the League of NH Craftsmen, will once again be offering a full lineup of craft and art classes this summer.
Adults can choose from a variety of classes, many of which are also open to teens and kids accompanied by adults. There is also one dedicated family class. Information and registration for all classes is now available on the gallery website at centersandwich.nhcrafts.org.
Classes will kick off on Wednesday, May 31, with Beginning Drawing – From Line to Structure taught by Kathryn Field, a local practicing painter and sculptor whose works can be seen on KathrynField.com. This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone, whoever doodles, keeps a journal, enjoys sketching and wants to explore ways to tap into their creative self. Students will be introduced to the basic foundations of drawing — line, shape, negative and positive shape, texture, perspective and value. The 6-hour class will begin in the classroom, but also include time in the afternoon sketching the architecture around the village of Sandwich.
The second summer class being offered on Tuesday, June 13, is Summer Silk Flower Wreath with Shirley Glines who owns Artisan Floral Designs in Laconia. Participants will learn to work with seasonal summer silk flowers and greenery elements to create a beautiful grapevine wreath for their home.
In addition to these classes, many others are now detailed on the gallery website including oil painting, needle felting, screen printing, weaving, mosaics, chair caning and fused glass. Additional classes will be added in the coming weeks.
It is part of the Sandwich Home Industries’ mission to provide a variety of affordable craft workshops for the community. In order to help students with the cost of the classes, the gallery is offering scholarships of up to $50, or half the class tuition, whichever is less. Details on the classes including tuition and materials costs and registration information can be found on the gallery’s website, by calling 603-284-6831 or by visiting The League of NH Craftsmen Gallery at 32 Main St. The Gallery will be open from May 20 through mid-October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
