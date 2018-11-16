CENTER HARBOR — The Center Harbor Community Development Association is working with American Express Company to celebrate Shop Small, also known as Small Business Saturday.
According to Chairman Bill Ricciardi, "American Express pioneered this national event to support and celebrate small businesses and their contribution to their communities. Michele Taft, one of our members led the effort two years ago and we are continuing the tradition this year. So, on Saturday the 24th of November virtually every restaurant and retail business in Center Harbor will be offering special discounts, deals and promotions all day long." According to Ricciardi, participating businesses will have identifying signs. He added, "Just look for the Small Business Saturday sign in front of the store for discounts on food, books, locally produced crafts art and just about everything else you can think of."
This year, the town and the CHCDA will hold a Christmas Tree lighting in front of the town Bandstand and giant tree in front of The Nichols Library, at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23. The entire village will kick off the Christmas season with coordinated light displays on nearly every building. The family-friendly event features free hot cider and cookies, as well as a choral performance by the Center Harbor Band.
Michele Taft, owner of Bayswater Books in Center Harbor added, "This event continues to prove that big things can come in small packages. Center Harbor is a small community, with unique retail businesses offering all kinds of goods and gifts, much of it locally sourced and produced here in New Hampshire. Plus our restaurants offer everything from casual to fine dining. Shopping and dining locally means creating jobs for ourselves and our neighbors and keeping the local community economic climate healthy."
The Center Harbor Community Development Association works to promote, encourage, and facilitate the development of business and industrial growth within the community, to expand and strengthen the local economy and diversify the community. According to Harry Viens, chair of the Board of Selectmen, "The Town has been working in close coordination with the CHCDA on all their events including SkateFest, LobsterFest and Small Business Saturday. We believe that healthy local businesses make for a healthy community, and in Center Harbor that means finding just about everything you need or want day-to-day within a mile of the village center."
The 2019 Skatefest Winter Beach Party will take place Febr. 17, 2019 at the town beach.
