CENTER HARBOR — The fourth annual Center Harbor LobsterFest, a family friendly street dance and lobster dinner event, will be held Thursday, Aug. 2. Sponsored by local area businesses, the event will feature dancing to live music by popular area band Bittersweet and the choice of a steamed lobster or grilled half chicken dinner. Each dinner includes an ear of corn, potato salad, cole slaw, a roll and choice of beverage. Tents, tables and chairs will be provided for sit down dining. Kids eat free at the “Kids Korner” when accompanied by a ticket holding adult. Kids menu includes hotdogs, mac-n-cheese, chips and a drink. Main Street will be closed starting at noon. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Live music and dancing at the Gazebo will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will be used to sponsor additional community events, such as Center Harbor’s annual SkateFest in February, as well as to support various Center Harbor charities. “This is our fourth year for this affordable, old fashioned, fun filled evening for the entire family," said Bill Ricciardi, Chair of the event. "Friends, family, residents, and visitors are all welcome. All proceeds above our costs will go right back into similar community events. We invite everyone, residents or visitors, to come and experience the warmth and charm of Center Harbor, which, in our opinion, is simply the best place on Earth.”
Tickets are $15 for the grilled chicken dinner, $25 for the single lobster dinner, and are available at E.M. Heath’s Supermarket and at the Town Office in Center Harbor. A limited number of tickets will be available the night of the event but advance purchase is strongly recommended as the number of lobster dinners is fixed.
The Center Harbor Community Development Committee, the sponsor of LobsterFest, is made up of local businesses and organizations volunteering their time and resources to enhance the beauty and appeal of Center Harbor for residents and visitors.
