CENTER HARBOR — The Center Harbor Soup Kitchen marked 10 years of serving meals in the Lakes Region on Feb. 19.
Throughout the past decade, the all-volunteer nonprofit organization has provided children, seniors, and families in need with a free weekly nutritious evening meal.
Located in the Congregational Church, the Center Harbor Soup Kitchen individuals in need from Meredith, Moultonborough, Tuftonboro, Laconia, Wakefield, Tamworth, Sandwich, Center Harbor, and surrounding areas. The soup kitchen provides food for approximately 20-40 diners each week.
“People come to the Center Harbor Soup Kitchen for a variety of reasons,” said Co-Chair Michelle Taft, a founding member. “Many are in need of the food assistance to help make ends meet, while others benefit from the fellowship and company that comes with sharing a meal with someone else. The Center Harbor Soup Kitchen provides meals to all who seek them, regardless of the reason.”
The doors open for the 5:30 p.m. meal every Tuesday.
The organization is looking for volunteers willing to donate time, supplies, food, or monetary contributions. For more information, or to volunteer or donate, call 603-253-8858, or mail to PO Box 1227, Center Harbor, NH 03226.
