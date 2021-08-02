CENTER HARBOR — Story time will be held at the Center Harbor Town Beach Pavilion on Wednesday, Aug. 4 and 11, starting at 1:30 p.m. Sandy Frost, director of Center Harbor Parks and Recreation will be the host these two dates. The event will include a craft to take home. All ages are welcome.
The summer reading challenge, Go for the Gold! enters the final stretch. Children and adults are invited to participate in the reading program until Aug. 7. If you are visiting or have visitors who would like to join you in the Olympic reading games, you can be an Olympic reading candidate no matter the length of your stay — come in and join the fun and earn a bronze, silver or gold medal to celebrate summer reading. Sign-ups are on-going.
This week, the Nichols Library bids a fond farewell to longtime patron Roger Crawford. Mr. Crawford is a regular visitor and voracious reader — often twice weekly visits and always hundreds of pages logged between visits. Best wishes for a safe journey west.
New operating hours have started. The library is now open four days a week — Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pick up is available as well.
