CENTER HARBOR — Be a reading athlete during the Olympics and sign up for Go for the Gold! summer reading program at the Nichols Memorial Library. Children and adults are invited to participate in this two-week long reading program from July 24 to Aug. 7. If you are visiting or have visitors who would like to join you in our Olympic reading games, you can be an Olympic reading candidate no matter the length of your stay — come in and join the fun and earn a bronze, silver or gold medal to celebrate summer reading. Sign-ups start Wednesday, July 21.
On Wednesday, July 28, The Nichols Library will host a story time on the side lawn of the library to begin at 10 a.m. Bring a blanket for seating. All ages welcome.
The Library welcomes new Library Assistant, Margaret Adams, who brings a strong library background and a wonderful enthusiasm to the services at Nichols Library. Margaret brings her professional and personal knowledge to the excellent work she is doing both at the circulation desk and behind the scenes with collection organization and development.
An additional welcome to two of our newest youth patrons of the Nichols Library as well, Bea and Gil. Avid readers and fans of the library, Gil encourages others to visit, “because the library has snake and Olympic books.” Bea adds the Library “is great and has very good books.” Her particular recommendation this week is The Penderwicks on Gardam Street. “If you like dogs, I would recommend this book because there’s a very funny, silly, cute hound dog named Hound in the story.”
New operating hours will start the week of July 19. The library will be open on Monday, Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
