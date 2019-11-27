CENTER HARBOR — The fourth annual official lighting of the town Christmas tree will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. The village will kick off the Christmas season with lighting displays on almost all buildings. The family-friendly event features free hot chocolate and cookies as well as a choral performance of traditional Christmas and holiday songs by the Center Harbor Band. “We’re honoring an old New England tradition of Christmas caroling with something for every member of the family,” said band leader Carlos Martinez.
The Center Harbor Community Development Association is working with American Express Company to celebrate Shop Small, also known as Small Business Saturday, in a big way. “On Saturday the 30th of November virtually every restaurant and retail business in Center Harbor will be offering special discounts, deals and promotions all day long,” said CHCDA event chair Michelle Taft. Participating business will have identifying signs.
“Just look for the Small Business Saturday sign in front of the store for discounts on food, books, locally produced crafts art and just about everything else you can think of,” said Center Harbor Parks and Recreation Director Sandy Frost.
Taft, who is also the owner of Bayswater Books, added, “This event continues to prove that big things can come in small packages. Center Harbor is a small community, with unique retail businesses offering all kinds of goods and gifts, much of it locally sourced and produced here in New Hampshire. Plus, our restaurants offer everything from casual to fine dining. Shopping and dining locally means creating jobs for ourselves and our neighbors and keeping the local community economic climate healthy.”
