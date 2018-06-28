CENTER HARBOR — Center Harbor will hold its 40th annual Fourth of July Footrace on Main Street, with the children's race beginning at 9 a.m. and the adult race at 10.
Preregistration packets will be available on Tuesday, July 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Registration and packet pickup will be available on Wednesday, July 4, from 7:15 to 9:30 a.m.
Adult participants will be able to choose either the 1.776- or the 5-mile course. Bibs and timing chips must be worn on the front, and participants are prohibited from switching bibs. Participants should arrive early.
Those planning to take part in the Center Harbor Fourth of July Parade, with the theme “40 Years Center Harbor Footrace," will line up at 1:30 p.m. at Chase Circle. The parade will start at 2 p.m. Trophies and ribbons will be awarded.
There will be a Fourth of July Concert at the bandstand, featuring the Center Harbor Town Band directed by Carlos Martinez, from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Fireworks over Center Harbor Bay will follow at 9:15 p.m.
For more information, visit www.centerharbornh.org/parks-recreation.
