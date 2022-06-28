CENTER HARBOR — The Town of Center Harbor will be hosting all of it’s traditional 4th of July events this year. The town is looking forward to hosting the 42nd annual Footrace, dedicated in memory of long time resident, Ron Ulm. The footrace was started by Ron in 1979 and has been a Center Harbor favorite for years. The 4th of July Footraces include the children’s races and baby crawl, starting at 9 a.m. adjacent to the library.
The 1.776 mile and 5 mile races will begin on Main Street at 10 a.m. Automatic timing will be provided by Granite State Racing Services. Bibs must be worn on the front chest and shall not be switched with other runners. Participants will be able to get results on their i-phones in minutes. Online registration (raceroster.com) closes Thursday, June 30 at midnight. Last registrations will be accepted on July 4 at the Center Harbor Fire Station. Pre-packet pick-up will be held on Sunday, July 3 at the fire station 40-5:30 p.m. and Monday, July 4 from 7:15 to 9:30 a.m.
The Center Harbor parade will begin line-up at Chase Circle at 1:30 p.m. for judging. This year’s theme is “ALL AMERICAN BBQ.” Cash prizes will be awarded for the best floats - $100/1st place, $50/2nd place, and $25/3rd place. Trophies and ribbons will be awarded. The parade will start at 2 p.m. Leading the parade will be Grand Marshal, Charley Hanson and the Center Harbor Band Wagon. Fire trucks will line up at the end of the parade. The parade will leave from Chase Circle, turning left and going down Kelsea Ave., turning right down Bean Rd. and finishing up to Main Street.
The Concert at the Bandstand will feature the Center Harbor Town Band, with Director, Carlos Martinez taking the lead. Guest singer, Catherine Cormier Martinez will be singing patriotic tunes. The concert will take place 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Atlas Pyrovision will shoot p.m.
