MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Conservation Commission & Milfoil Committee will present "Celebrating Moultonborough Lakes and Ponds" on June 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Moultonborough Town Hall.
The event will feature presentations from state and local experts on the Moultonborough Bay watershed, invasive species, and the Lake Hosts Program. There will also be interesting and informative exhibits on identifying invasive species, cyanobacteria, Lake Host activities. the Weed Watchers program, and Watershed Warriors.
Attendees will also be able to see the DASH boat used for harvesting milfoil.
