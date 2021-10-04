MEREDITH — It’s the time of year when the days get shorter, the shadows get longer and we look forward to bonfires, comfort food, and sweater weather. Pumpkins in all shapes and sizes are sprouting up everywhere ready for picking.
The Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is celebrating autumn with the 7th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch. Stop in the Gallery and pick from a kaleidoscope of colors.
The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is located at 279 Daniel Webster Hwy. You can also visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/.
