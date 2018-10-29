MEREDITH — This Halloween the Winni Players Community Theatre at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse will perform 'Murder on the Nile' by Agatha Christie.
One of Christie’s most famous mysteries, 'Murder on the Nile,' follows Kay Ridgeway on her honeymoon voyage down the Nile, when a shocking murder is committed.
First published as a novel in 1937, Christie adapted 'Death on the Nile' into a play in 1946. It has since inspired numerous adaptations for television and film, including the upcoming 2020 release directed by Kenneth Branagh.
'Murder on the Nile' plays at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4. Tickets range from $12 to $20, and are available online by visiting www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, or by phone at 603-279-0333. Show times are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
