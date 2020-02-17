MEREDITH — The Knights of Columbus Council 17141 of St. Charles Borromeo Parish has selected the winners of their Catholic Citizenship essay contest.
The topic was “Discuss the meaning of virtue and how you live and embody the virtue of charity.” Twenty-two essays were submitted, 13 of which qualified for consideration by the panel of three judges. Monetary awards were presented to the first place winner and two runner-ups.
Ashley Christerson of Bedford earned first place winner. Runner-up award winners were Jayden Johnson of Concord and Maria McGrath of Gilford. All three students are eleventh graders at Bishop Brady High School in Concord.
