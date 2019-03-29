MANCHESTER — Catholic Charities New Hampshire has created a new scholarship fund for licensed nursing assistants seeking to advance their nursing careers through licensed practical nurse degrees.
Catholic Charities New Hampshire will provide full-tuition scholarships for 10 LNAs beginning this fall.
“We’re continually searching for more ways to invest in our incredible staff, knowing many possess a strong ambition to pursue additional education opportunities yet lack the resources to follow those dreams,” said Tom Blonski, president and chief executive officer of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. “For some, this is not only a chance to advance their careers, but it’s a way to remove major life obstacles through education. We’re excited and honored to walk with them as we, together, open the doors to futures full of opportunity.”
This follows Catholic Charities New Hampshire’s collaboration with Rivier University’s Project Advance program, which includes scholarships for LPNs employed by Catholic Charities New Hampshire to pursue their associate of science in nursing degree at Rivier.
“Thanks to this generous contribution, we’re able to build on our commitment of providing our staff with the continual resources for both professional and personal growth in their lives,” said Darlene Underhill, director of clinical services for Catholic Charities New Hampshire. “While the program will have lasting change for this select group of LNAs and their own families, the impact extends to the residents and those we serve, who can expect the highest level of continuity amid the most compassionate and person-centered care.”
Prospective scholarship candidates must be employed by a Catholic Charities New Hampshire skilled nursing facility, including Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Manchester, St. Teresa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Manchester, St. Joseph Residence in Manchester, Bishop Peterson Residence in Manchester, St. Ann Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Dover, St. Vincent Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Berlin, Warde Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Windham, and St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Laconia.
Candidates may apply directly through the healthcare services department at Catholic Charities New Hampshire. Applications must be submitted by April 30.
To learn more about Catholic Charities New Hampshire, visit www.cc-nh.org.
