MANCHESTER — Catholic Charities New Hampshire, one of the largest nonprofit human service agencies in the state, has appointed Karen Moynihan to be the senior director of development. In her role, Moynihan will oversee all development activities, including fundraising, volunteer administration and donor relations.
Moynihan has nearly 20 years of fundraising experience, leading development teams and volunteers in raising millions of dollars in support of local charities. She came to Catholic Charities New Hampshire after serving as senior director of philanthropy at the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire. Prior to that, she served as manager of donor relations for the Currier Museum of Art; director of membership and corporate sponsorship for the Capital Center for the Arts; and membership and sponsorship manager for the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.
“I’m excited for this new challenge at Catholic Charities New Hampshire and look forward to expanding its reputation for supporting the residents of New Hampshire,” said Moynihan. “With so many challenges Granite Staters face today, now more than ever, we must continually adapt to how we care for, support and enrich the lives of those in our communities.”
Moynihan originally joined Catholic Charities New Hampshire in January 2016, as senior donor relations officer, and moved into the interim senior director of development position last fall.
Moynihan is a current board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northern New England Chapter, and lives in Manchester with her husband, Dave, and their two rescue dogs.
