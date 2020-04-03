MANCHESTER — Catholic Charities New Hampshire has created the Catholic Charities NH Crisis Fund, which will provide direct assistance to individuals and families most impacted by times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds will support immediate needs including emergency financial relief assistance for individuals and families throughout the state; food assistance for homebound, disabled and isolated seniors in Greater Manchester, Greater Nashua and the Monadnock Region; unplanned childcare expenses for essential healthcare staff across Catholic Charities NH’s skilled nursing facilities statewide; and access to teletherapy for uninsured individuals struggling with anxiety, stress and unexpected life changes.
Funds will be generated through individual donations, corporate donations and grants, and will be distributed on a case-by-case basis for those with a demonstrated need.
“For those experiencing continual hardship, as we see on a daily basis, their lives are now exponentially more challenging and the uncertainty is more profound," said Tom Blonski, president and chief executive officer of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. "This fund is designed specifically to deliver meaningful change for those who need it most, not only today but also in the months to come.”
Catholic Charities NH’s goal is to raise $250,000 for the Crisis Fund by April 17. Initial contributions were seeded through a $100,000 anonymous donation and $10,000 grant from Catholic Charities USA.
To contribute to the Catholic Charities NH Crisis Fund, visit cc-nh.org/fund.
