MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds will host its fourth annual Castle Car Show on July 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show is an event for adults, youth, and families featuring automobiles from across generations. It has become one of the Castle’s biggest events of the season.
The annual tradition on the grounds of the historic estate attracts car enthusiasts and spectators from all over New England. “All types of autos from throughout time are welcome,” said Programs and Volunteer Coordinator Stephanie Poole. “While our car show draws in many antique and classic cars, in past years we have had Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and even current-year Corvettes.”
Poole said each year there are cars as touched by time as the Castle itself, with past shows including models made as early as 1915. This year, the oldest vehicles currently expected to attend are a 1933 Ford Model 40 Deluxe Five-Window Coupe and a 1933 Chevy Corvette; the newest is a 2005 Ford Thunderbird. “It places an interesting perspective on time, seeing cars that were made nearly a century ago still up and running,” Poole said. “We love that many of the owners that bring their vehicles have worked to restore and preserve them, just as we do with the Lucknow estate.”
More auto registrations are coming in every day and will be accepted all the way up to the event. Last year’s Castle Car Show included about 150 vehicles and over 600 spectators, and an even bigger turnout is anticipated for this year's show. The event will take place in the field by Shannon Pond, with free spectator parking, food trucks, and a booth for this year’s Castle Car Show sponsor, Columbia Classic Cars.
Prizes will be awarded at the event in various categories, with this year’s featured category being The 1950s.
Vehicle registration for the show costs $25 per vehicle, and includes one driver and one passenger admission to the car show, and one free admission and one discounted admission to tour the Castle on the day of the event. Registered autos may enter the grounds as early at 8 a.m. through either the front gate entrance or the Ossipee Park Road entrance. The first 100 people to register their vehicles will receive a commemorative dash plaque and a goody bag.
Car owners can register onsite the day of the event or online at www.castleintheclouds.org.
Spectator admission is $5 per person and provides a $5 discount on regular Castle tour admission. Car show admission is included in the price of regular Castle admission. Spectators may enter the grounds via the Ossipee Park Road entrance if they wish to attend only the car show with the option of paying for a Castle tour after arrival, or the front gate entrance if they would like to both tour the Castle and attend the event. Castle tours will be offered as normal throughout the day and The Carriage House Restaurant will be open to patrons for lunch from 11:30am-3:30pm.
