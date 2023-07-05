MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds and the Great Waters Music Festival have renewed their partnership to bring outstanding summer concerts to the beautiful grounds of the Castle in Moultonborough. During the months of July and August, Great Waters will present well-known performers under their large acoustical tent located in the meadow near Shannon Pond.
Castle in the Clouds recently adopted a new strategic plan that includes five areas of focus. One of these areas is to expand and strengthen their current partnerships, including their work with Great Waters, whose mission is to provide outstanding musical performances to those living in and visiting the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. It is a natural fit for both organizations.
Chuck Clark, executive director of Castle in the Clouds, says, “It is of great importance that nonprofits work together for the good of the community. We are excited that the Castle is able to provide the setting, while Great Waters provides the music. This is an opportunity for both organizations to utilize their complementary assets and skill sets to benefit everyone.”
Great Waters values the ability to locate its concerts in a breathtaking space that showcases the quality and beauty of the musical performances. Because the Castle’s Moultonborough location is so central to the Lakes Region, it offers a convenient, as well as a stunning, location to full time and summer residents.
Joan Myers, the executive director of Great Waters, says: “Bringing our communities together in beautiful settings to hear magnificent performers is a privilege. We’re always thrilled to witness the magic at these concerts and to know we’ve played a role in creating some lasting memories.”
Concerts in the Clouds this summer will present:
"The Sweet Caroline Tour," on Saturday, July 15, starring Jay White in an homage to Neil Diamond.
"The Magic of ABBA," on Saturday, July 22, featuring ABBACADABRA.
"Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll," on Friday, July 28.
"The Midtown Men," on Saturday, Aug. 5, with stars from the original Broadway cast of "Jersey Boys."
"Great Waters GALA," featuring Jessica Vosk, celebrated Broadway singer and actress, on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
"Classic Albums Live" performs CCR Chronicle Vol.1 — note for note, cut for cut — Saturday, Aug. 19.
For tickets and information, patrons can reach Great Waters at GreatWaters.org or by phone at 603-569-7710.
