MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds and the Great Waters Music Festival have renewed their partnership to bring outstanding summer concerts to the beautiful grounds of the Castle in Moultonborough. During the months of July and August, Great Waters will present well-known performers under their large acoustical tent located in the meadow near Shannon Pond.

Castle in the Clouds recently adopted a new strategic plan that includes five areas of focus. One of these areas is to expand and strengthen their current partnerships, including their work with Great Waters, whose mission is to provide outstanding musical performances to those living in and visiting the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. It is a natural fit for both organizations.

