FRANKLIN — The 33rd annual holiday fundraiser, Mix 94.1fm’s Cash & Cans, raised more than $43,000.
The Mix Morning Team of Fred Caruso and Amy Bates broadcast live from 25 Central New Hampshire businesses during the week of Dec. 6-13, accepting monetary (Cash) and non-perishable (Cans) food donations from listeners to benefit 10 area organizations.
“The most important part of our annual Cash & Cans campaign is 100 percent of what is donated stays local, benefiting our friends and neighbors who may need a helping hand, especially during the holidays,” said Mix program director Fred Caruso, founder of Cash & Cans in 1987.
To date, the project has provided 20,000 nonperishable food items and more than $43,000 in cash, and it’s still coming in, according to Caruso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.