MEREDITH — Cascade Spa at Mill Falls will host its annual Spalidays event on Wednesday, Nov. 28, from 5-7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, at $25 each.
Spalidays showcases the products, services, and professional staff offered at Cascade Spa. Guests will enjoy complimentary mini spa services, such as chair and hand massages, mini makeovers, discounts on spa products and gift cards, swag bags, live music, and hors d’oeuvres by Lakehouse Grille. Guests can meet experts in the health, wellness, and beauty industries, and learn about new lines and brands.
"We invite everyone to join us in the Winnipesaukee Ballroom as the Cascade Spa celebrates its annual Spalidays gathering," said Martha Zyla, spa director. "The event attracts people from all over the region and brings world class industry experts and personalities to Meredith."
The following day, on Thursday, Nov. 29, from noon-1:30 p.m., BABOR President and COO Mark Wuttke will be the guest speaker at the Spa Talk Luncheon. Wuttke will draw from his experience in healthy wellness, regenerative sustainability, authentic green, and conscious leadership.
Tickets to the Spa Talk Luncheon are $20 per person. RSVP no later than Nov. 26, by calling 603-677-8620. The luncheon will be provided by the Lakehouse Grille.
Tickets to Spalidays can be reserved by calling the Cascade Spa, or stopping by. A Spalidays Lake Escape Package is also available, which includes accommodations the night of Nov. 28, a BABOR reception from 3–5 p.m., tickets to the Spalidays Holiday Open House, 15% off Cascade Spa services booked on Nov. 28-29, and the Spalidays Luncheon Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.